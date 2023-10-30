Price of Gold in Pakistan Declines By Rs. 1,200 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs. 1,200 per tola on Monday to close at Rs. 212,100.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,200 per tola to Rs. 212,100 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 1,028 to Rs. 181,842.

Last week, the cumulative price of gold went up by Rs. 4,950 per tola. Friday saw the price drop by Rs. 50 before going up by Rs. 2,000 on Saturday, which at the time was attributed to rising international bullion rates coupled with the gradual weakening of the Pakistani Rupee during the week.

At 5:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PKT), international gold rates stood at $1,994.5, down 0.58 percent DoD.