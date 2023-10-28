Utility Stores Corporation Increases Minimum Monthly Salaries of Employees

In a positive development for thousands of daily wage employees of Utility Stores Corporation (USC), approval has been granted to increase the minimum monthly wage to Rs. 32,000.

According to sources, the board of Utility Stores Corporation has green-lighted the proposal. Following the approval, the employees’ daily wage will increase by up to Rs. 531.

It should be noted that the wage increase will vary, depending on the employees’ educational qualifications.

Those with matric and under-matric qualifications will get a Rs. 266 wage increase.

Furthermore, those with FA, FSC, DCOM, and driver’s qualifications will get a Rs. 287 raise.

The daily wages of USC’s employees holding BA, BSC, and MA degrees have been increased by Rs. 308.

Similarly, an increase of Rs. 399 has been approved for those with advanced degrees such as MBA, MPA, MCom, and MSc. Employees with MPhil, MS, or equivalent qualifications have received the biggest increase of Rs. 531.