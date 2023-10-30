Former Pakistan Captain Criticizes Mohammad Nawaz’s Selection in World Cup Squad

Former Pakistani opening batter Aamir Sohail, strongly criticized Mohammad Nawaz for his underwhelming displays in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, taking place in India.

During his conversation on a local sports show, Aamir Sohail mentioned that whenever there were discussions about including Nawaz in the team, he remained unconvinced.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Team Salary Issue: Players Receive Central Contracts Ahead of Crucial World Cup Match

Aamir Sohail said, “Whenever there were talks of playing Nawaz, I wasn’t convinced because, before today’s game, he slogged and got out when there were enough balls remaining twice.”

He added, “In this game [against South Africa], he got out in the 46th over. 24 balls were left. Even if he had scored 15 out of the 24 balls, it would have made a lot of difference.”

Aamir Sohail also talked about Mohammad Nawaz’s bowling, saying that when you watch him bowl, he doesn’t even seem to be at the level of a club cricketer. It’s surprising that he’s representing Pakistan in cricket.

It should be noted that Nawaz bowled the 48th over with Keshav Maharaj at the crease, and Maharaj managed to score a boundary at the fine leg. This happened when the Proteas needed only 4 runs off 16 balls.

Furthermore, Pakistan suffered a nail-biting one-wicket defeat to South Africa which dealt a blow to their chances of reaching the tournament’s semi-finals.

ALSO READ Investigation Opened Against Inzamam-ul-Haq Over Conflict of Interest

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s prospects for reaching the event’s semi-finals have become uncertain, as even if the Green Shirts win their remaining three matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England, they would still need favorable outcomes from other teams, a scenario that appears highly unlikely.