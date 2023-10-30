Sindh Announces Date for MDCAT Retake

The caretaker provincial government of Sindh has officially announced the retake date for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

According to the announcement of the Sindh Health Department, MDCAT will be re-conducted on November 19. Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) has been handed over the responsibility of conducting the test this time.

The test is scheduled for November 19 at the Karachi Expo Centre, with a duration from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm. The decision to re-conduct the exam was taken after claims of paper leak were found to be true.

In a statement by the Chief Minister’s House, it was announced that the caretaker CM Sindh has ordered to retake the exam on the recommendation of the inquiry committee. Furthermore, FIA had been tasked to go after everyone involved in the paper leak.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) had also announced to retake the exam on November 26.

The test will be held under Khyber Medical University (KMU) and the Federal Investigation Agency has also been asked for its assistance to ensure transparency.

It is important to note that no additional fee will be charged to students for the retake exam.