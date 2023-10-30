BREAKING: Inzamam-ul-Haq Resigns as Chief Selector Amidst Accusations of Conflict of Interest

Former cricket legend Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned from his post as Chief Selector of Pakistan cricket team.

According to reports, he has handed over his resignation to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf amid allegations of conflict of interest and involvement with players’ agent Talha Rahmani.

Earlier today, PCB chairman summoned Inzamam-ul-Haq to Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore for an investigation into these allegations.

Reports suggest that Inzamam-ul-Haq faced accusations of having a partnership with players’ agent Talha Rahmani in the UK, as well as allegations of shareholding and profit sharing in the British company Yazoo.

These allegations have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, as Talha Rahmani legally represents several of Pakistan’s prominent cricketers, including Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

In a recent interview with a local news channel, Zaka Ashraf hinted at the possibility of launching an inquiry into Inzamam’s alleged association with a players’ agent’s firm to ensure that the selection process for the national cricket team remains free from conflicts of interest and maintains the highest standards of integrity.