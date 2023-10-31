Misbah-ul-Haq Believes These Two Players Can Revive Pakistan’s Spin Bowling

Former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, has identified two young talents he believes have the potential to reach the level of international stars like Kuldeep Yadav and Tabraiz Shamsi.

While speaking on a local sports show, Misbah highlighted the shortage of such talented bowlers in the nation throughout the last decade and underscored the emergence of these two exceptional individuals.

Misbah said, “Recently, there are two bowlers. One, Faisal Akram, who is coming from under-16, still isn’t getting consistent chances, and he doesn’t bowl that much anywhere.”

He added, “We invited him to practice matches against Pakistan at that time. The other is Sufiyan Muqeem, who is currently playing for the Pakistan Shaheens.”

The Green Shirts have faced a challenging campaign in the current tournament, enduring four successive losses against India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa. In these defeats, they frequently struggled against the expertise of left-arm wrist-spin bowlers, consistently losing wickets to them.

In the previous game, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets, dismissing Pakistani players Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Afridi.

Noor Ahmed, the Afghan spinner, made a significant impact in his World Cup debut against Pakistan by capturing three vital wickets, which included those of Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan.

Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets, sending Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed back to the pavilion in their game against their fierce rivals, India.

Furthermore, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa secured four crucial wickets, dismissing Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz in the process.

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts must secure victories in their remaining three games and rely on favorable results in other matches to make a compelling case for a spot in the final four. However, they are currently playing against Bangladesh, which is a crucial must-win situation for them.

