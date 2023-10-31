Stats Prove How Poor Pakistan’s Spinners Have Been in World Cup 2023

Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 campaign has been disappointing so far as they have lost four consecutive matches, which is a first-time occurrence in World Cups ever.

The Pakistan cricket team’s main strength over the years has been its bowling. They have premier fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. However, they had a major setback in this mega event as Naseem Shah was unable to participate due to his injury.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women Cricketers Achieve Career-High Ratings in Latest ICC Rankings

When it comes to their spinners, the World Cup is taking place in India, where pitches are favorable for spinners. However, the Pakistan team is currently lacking the spinners needed to perform well in these conditions.

The primary spinner, Shadab Khan, has struggled with his bowling performance in these conditions, conceding a significant number of runs and not meeting the expected standard.

The Green Shirts have played six matches and are currently in the midst of their seventh match against Bangladesh. The spinners have managed to take only 8 wickets, averaging 92 per wicket. Meanwhile, the pacers have taken 36 wickets at an average of 27.30.

Here are the statistics of Pakistan bowlers’ performance so far in the World Cup 2023.

ALSO READ Former England Captain Criticizes PCB, Voices Support for Babar Azam

Wickets Average Economy Rate Pace 36 27.30 5.92 Spin 8 92.37 6.17

*Stats before Pakistan vs Bangladesh match

Check out the World Cup 2023 live score of Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh here.