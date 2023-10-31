Former England Captain Criticizes PCB, Voices Support for Babar Azam

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his support for Pakistan captain Babar Azam and criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for showing disrespect towards him.

During his discussion on a local sports show, Vaughan shared his disappointment with the lack of respect given to him by the PCB.

The way he has been treated is totally unacceptable .. #Pakistan .. https://t.co/RyJxF4KZp5 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2023

Vaughan said, “I am very disappointed by the lack of respect shown to Babar Azam. The stories that have been leaked and the rumors of Shaheen becoming captain are a disgrace to Babar.”

He added, “Babar is a wonderful player and a world-class batter. You can talk about his captaincy once the World Cup ends, but such gossip during the World Cup is a total disrespect to Babar.”

It should be noted that there have been rumors circulating in the media for the past week about Shaheen Shah Afridi potentially becoming the captain. However, it has not been officially confirmed yet.

Additionally, there is a ‘Self-Proclaimed’ sports journalist who leaked Babar Azam’s private WhatsApp chat conversation and displayed it on a local sports show, which was a pathetic act.

Meanwhile, Babar and his men are currently playing in a must-win game against Bangladesh after suffering four consecutive defeats. Babar Azam needs to show his class with the bat, and his team needs to perform well in both bowling and batting to prove their critics wrong and demonstrate their capabilities.

