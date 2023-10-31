Pakistan Women Cricketers Achieve Career-High Ratings in Latest ICC Rankings

Consistent performances with the ball have helped two Pakistan spinners reach career-high ratings on the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings.

Pakistan recently fell to a narrow 2-1 series loss to Bangladesh in a three-match series in Chattogram, but two of their stars were the big movers inside the top 10 of the updated rankings for T20I bowlers.

Spinner Nashra Sandhu claimed three wickets for the series at an average of 13.33 and a miserly economy rate of 3.63 and was duly rewarded with a two-place rise to equal fifth and a new career-best rating on the list for T20I bowlers.

Teammate Sadia Iqbal was just as reliable during the series with three scalps of her own and the experienced left-armer climbed three spots to seventh overall on the back of her solid showings.

Bangladesh spinner Nahida Akter was the leading wicket-taker for the series with eight scalps and the left-armer shot up a whopping 28 spots to 22nd overall, while teammate Rabeya Khan (up 18 places to equal 29th) also made some eye-catching ground on the back of her three wickets from as many matches.

It was no surprise to see Bismah Maroof finish as the leading run scorer during the series with 98 runs and the Pakistan veteran was rewarded by moving up four places to 26th on the list for T20I batters.

Teammate Muneeba Ali was the only batter to register a half-century during the series and progressed 15 places to 51st on the rankings for T20I batters, while the big improver from Bangladesh was Murshida Khatun (up six spots to 53rd) after her 43 runs from two matches.

Here are the top 10 Women’s T20 bowlers rankings:

Position Player Team Rating 1 Sophie Ecclestone England 765 2 Nonkululeko Mlaba South Africa 738 3 Darcie Brown Australia 722 4 Deepti Sharma India 721 5 Sarah Glenn England 717 6 Nashra Sandhu Pakistan 717 7 Sadia Iqbal Pakistan 710 8 Inoka Ranaweera Sri Lanka 709 9 Lea Tahuhu New Zealand 706 10 Megan Schutt Australia 705