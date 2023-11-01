OnePlus Nord N30 SE to Launch Soon for Cheap

OnePlus has a major launch lined up soon for its next flagship phone, but there are a few other announcements to talk about. There is also a budget phone coming up, which was just certified by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) in the UAE.

The phone in question is the OnePlus Nord N30 SE, which is going to be a rebranded version of the Nord N30 as well as the Nord CE 3 Lite, both of which launched earlier this year. This is because these phones share the same model number: CPH2605.

These phones are identical devices, but they are marketed under different names in various regions. Surprisingly, OnePlus appears to be introducing a third sibling to this lineup. At present, it’s unclear where the Nord N30 SE will be available for purchase, except for the UAE.

This upcoming phone launch makes little sense. Why not simply name it the Nord N30 (choosing the shortest name), making it consistent worldwide? Why introduce variations like the Nord N30 SE or Nord CE 3 Lite? The meanings of “SE” and “CE” remain elusive, and OnePlus has provided no clarifications for these questions.

It seems that OnePlus is taking the same route as other Chinese phone makers i.e. Xiaomi and Vivo, when it comes to naming phones for different regions. These Chinese brands are infamous for making their phone lineups as confusing as possible and it appears that OnePlus is about to make the same confusing mess with its names.

Rumored Specifications

In any case, the Nord N30 SE will feature a 6.72-inch 1080p screen, the Snapdragon 695 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable storage, a triple rear camera system (comprising a 108 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor), sport a 16 MP front-facing camera, and pack a 5,000 mAh battery. Although Android 14 is already available, it is most likely that the phone will launch with Android 13.