OnePlus 12 to Introduce New Sony Camera Sensor for Better Low Light Images

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Oct 11, 2023 | 1:31 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The anticipated arrival of the OnePlus 12 is slated for December, and initial speculations pointed toward a camera setup featuring a 50 MP primary snapper, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64 MP telephoto unit.

However, recent revelations from the reliable leakster ‘Digital Chat Station’ have shed more light on the camera specifications. Take a look at the screenshot below.

It appears that the ultra-wide camera will house a 48 MP 1/2” sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, while the zoom lens is set to incorporate the 64 MP OmniVision OV64B sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS). The most surprising detail lies with the new primary sensor – the 50 MP Sony IMX966.

ALSO READ

As per earlier reports from the same source, the newly developed Sony sensor is anticipated to deliver performance comparable to that of the Sony IMX989, which is classified as a 1”-type image sensor. Despite its smaller physical dimensions, the sensor compensates with a double-layer construction, enhancing its sensitivity.

ALSO READ

This sensor will be complemented by optical image stabilization (OIS) and will harness the computational photography capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Moreover, the 64 MP telephoto camera, projected to offer 3x optical zoom, is set to achieve superior low-light performance, thanks once again to the capabilities of the new Qualcomm chipset.

ALSO READ
Check Out Oppo Find N3 (OnePlus Open) in the Open

The OnePlus 12 is reportedly set to make its debut in December, commencing with its introduction in China and a subsequent global release scheduled for early 2024.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Talha Anjum Urges People to Stop ‘Glorifying War’ Following Israel-Palestine Conflict
Read more in lens

proproperty

Interim CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Calls for Timely Project Completion
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>