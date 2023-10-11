OnePlus 12 to Introduce New Sony Camera Sensor for Better Low Light Images

The anticipated arrival of the OnePlus 12 is slated for December, and initial speculations pointed toward a camera setup featuring a 50 MP primary snapper, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64 MP telephoto unit.

However, recent revelations from the reliable leakster ‘Digital Chat Station’ have shed more light on the camera specifications. Take a look at the screenshot below.

It appears that the ultra-wide camera will house a 48 MP 1/2” sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, while the zoom lens is set to incorporate the 64 MP OmniVision OV64B sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS). The most surprising detail lies with the new primary sensor – the 50 MP Sony IMX966.

As per earlier reports from the same source, the newly developed Sony sensor is anticipated to deliver performance comparable to that of the Sony IMX989, which is classified as a 1”-type image sensor. Despite its smaller physical dimensions, the sensor compensates with a double-layer construction, enhancing its sensitivity.

This sensor will be complemented by optical image stabilization (OIS) and will harness the computational photography capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Moreover, the 64 MP telephoto camera, projected to offer 3x optical zoom, is set to achieve superior low-light performance, thanks once again to the capabilities of the new Qualcomm chipset.

The OnePlus 12 is reportedly set to make its debut in December, commencing with its introduction in China and a subsequent global release scheduled for early 2024.