Rain Might Hinder Pakistan’s Chances of Making to Semifinals

By Ayna Dua | Published Nov 1, 2023 | 10:30 pm

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are dreaded by 68% chances of rain in Bangalore on the match day against New Zealand.

In a pivotal match set to take place in Bangalore on 4th November, Pakistan face a crucial test of their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign. With a 68% chance of rain predicted for the day, the stakes are higher than ever. Pakistan’s hopes of advancing in the tournament hinge on a much-needed victory against New Zealand.

Currently vying for a spot in the coveted top four, Pakistan cannot afford to slip in this contest. The threat of rain looms large, potentially impacting the outcome of the match. In a situation where Pakistan need every single point, a washout or reduced-over game could be detrimental to their ambitions.

The team must bring their A-game, showcasing their skills and determination to secure a win against New Zealand. As cricket fans eagerly await the showdown, all eyes will be on Pakistan, hoping they can weather both the opposition and the unpredictable Bangalore weather to emerge victorious.

Ayna Dua

>