First Time in History Pakistan Has the Best Batter and Bowler in the World

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has achieved the coveted top spot in the ODI bowling rankings today, making this his inaugural instance of holding the top position in any cricket format.
For the first time in Pakistan’s cricket history, both the top, batting and bowling rankings are held by Pakistani players.
Skipper Babar Azam has held the top spot in the ODI batting rankings for over a year, and today, Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved his career-best ranking in ODI bowling, securing the top position.
Here are the ODI batting rankings:
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|818
|2
|Shubman Gill
|India
|816
|3
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|765
|4
|David Warner
|Australia
|761
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|743
|6
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|741
|7
|Virat Kohli
|India
|735
|8
|Harry Tector
|Ireland
|729
|9
|Rassie van der Dussen
|South Africa
|706
|10
|Dawid Malan
|England
|695
Babar Azam, the top-ranked batter, maintains a rating of 818, even though he hasn’t delivered his best performance in the current mega event. However, his achievements over the years have kept him at the top of the rankings.
Shaheen Afridi’s outstanding performance in the 2023 World Cup has earned him 673 points, placing him at the top. He delivered his best bowling performance of the tournament against Australia as he picked up a five-wicket haul. With 16 wickets to his name, he is currently the joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Rating Points
|1
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|673
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|663
|3
|Mohammed Siraj
|India
|656
|4
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|651
|5
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|649
|6
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|648
|7
|Kuldeep Yadav
|India
|646
|8
|Mujeeb ur Rahman
|Afghanistan
|641
|9
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|637
|10
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|631
It should be noted that Shaheen Afridi achieved a historic milestone in yesterday’s match against Bangladesh by becoming the quickest bowler to reach 100 wickets in just 51 matches, surpassing Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.
Furthermore, two crucial matches remain against New Zealand and England, and Shaheen Afridi still has a chance to give his best performance by maintaining his bowling form.
Meanwhile, Skipper Babar Azam has yet to display his true class, as he is closing in on equaling Saeed Anwar’s record of 20 centuries with his current tally of 19 centuries in his career. Fans are eagerly anticipating a resurgence from Babar Azam, showcasing his exceptional batting skills, with the ultimate goal of not only reaching the semifinals but also clinching the World Cup for Pakistan.
