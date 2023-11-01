First Time in History Pakistan Has the Best Batter and Bowler in the World

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has achieved the coveted top spot in the ODI bowling rankings today, making this his inaugural instance of holding the top position in any cricket format.

For the first time in Pakistan’s cricket history, both the top, batting and bowling rankings are held by Pakistani players.

Skipper Babar Azam has held the top spot in the ODI batting rankings for over a year, and today, Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved his career-best ranking in ODI bowling, securing the top position.

Here are the ODI batting rankings:

Position Player Team Rating Points 1 Babar Azam Pakistan 818 2 Shubman Gill India 816 3 Quinton de Kock South Africa 765 4 David Warner Australia 761 5 Rohit Sharma India 743 6 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa 741 7 Virat Kohli India 735 8 Harry Tector Ireland 729 9 Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 706 10 Dawid Malan England 695

Babar Azam, the top-ranked batter, maintains a rating of 818, even though he hasn’t delivered his best performance in the current mega event. However, his achievements over the years have kept him at the top of the rankings.

Shaheen Afridi’s outstanding performance in the 2023 World Cup has earned him 673 points, placing him at the top. He delivered his best bowling performance of the tournament against Australia as he picked up a five-wicket haul. With 16 wickets to his name, he is currently the joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Position Player Team Rating Points 1 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 673 2 Josh Hazlewood Australia 663 3 Mohammed Siraj India 656 4 Keshav Maharaj South Africa 651 5 Trent Boult New Zealand 649 6 Rashid Khan Afghanistan 648 7 Kuldeep Yadav India 646 8 Mujeeb ur Rahman Afghanistan 641 9 Adam Zampa Australia 637 10 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 631

It should be noted that Shaheen Afridi achieved a historic milestone in yesterday’s match against Bangladesh by becoming the quickest bowler to reach 100 wickets in just 51 matches, surpassing Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.

Furthermore, two crucial matches remain against New Zealand and England, and Shaheen Afridi still has a chance to give his best performance by maintaining his bowling form.

Meanwhile, Skipper Babar Azam has yet to display his true class, as he is closing in on equaling Saeed Anwar’s record of 20 centuries with his current tally of 19 centuries in his career. Fans are eagerly anticipating a resurgence from Babar Azam, showcasing his exceptional batting skills, with the ultimate goal of not only reaching the semifinals but also clinching the World Cup for Pakistan.

