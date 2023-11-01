Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Updated Points Table: Pakistan Hopes Again After South Africa’s Win Against NZ

By Ayna Dua | Published Nov 1, 2023 | 9:51 pm

South Africa has catapulted to the top of the points table in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 with a resounding victory over New Zealand by a staggering margin of 190 runs. This impressive win has not only solidified South Africa’s position at the top but has also ignited new hope for Pakistan’s ambitions of clinching a spot in the top four.

South Africa holds the leading position, having won seven out of their six matches with 12 points and a formidable net run rate of 2.290. Meanwhile, India stands at the second position with an equally impressive record, having secured a perfect score of 12 points with a net run rate of 1.405. Australia is in third place, while New Zealand, despite a setback against South Africa, still clings to the fourth spot.

Pakistan, currently seated in fifth place, finds itself within striking distance of the top four. Their fate depends on both New Zealand’s performance and Pakistan’s ability to win all their upcoming matches. Hence, the crucial clash between Pakistan and New Zealand on November 4th promises to be a game-changer in this intense tournament, which the cricket fans are eagerly looking forward to.

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR
South Africa 7 6 1 12 2.290
India 6 6 0 12 1.405
Australia 6 4 2 8 0.970
New Zealand 7 4 3 8 0.484
Pakistan 7 3 4 6 -0.024
Afghanistan 6 3 3 6 -0.718
Sri Lanka 6 2 4 4 -0.275
Netherlands 6 2 4 4 -1.277
Bangladesh 7 1 6 2 -1.446
England 6 1 5 2 -1.652

>