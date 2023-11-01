Saudi Arabian Star Salem Al-Dawsari Crowned Asian Player of the Year, Will Face Pakistan on 16 November

Saudi Arabian footballer Salem Al-Dawsari was crowned the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Player of the Year during a glittering ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha. The Al Hilal midfielder became the sixth Saudi footballer to earn this prestigious title.

The 32-year-old midfielder expressed his joy and gratitude during the event, highlighting the support he’s received from his homeland.

“I am very happy with this achievement, and I would like to thank the leadership in Saudi Arabia for their keen interest in athletes and support for sport,” Al-Dawsari stated in a report on the AFC website. “I also want to thank the Saudi Football Federation, Al-Hilal, the Saudi national team, as well as the fans. Of course, I am grateful to my parents and wife, who is my No. 1 supporter.”

Salem Al-Dawsari is regarded as one of the finest footballers in Asia, and his performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar solidified his reputation. The midfielder made headlines worldwide in the global event, securing Saudi Arabia’s historic 2-1 victory over Argentina in the opening match with a jaw-dropping goal in the 53rd minute.

Looking ahead, Al-Dawsari is set to be a key part of the Saudi Arabian team, as they prepare to face Pakistan on November 16th in the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Pakistan will have their hands full with Al-Dawsari in the midfield. The Shaheens, who lost their star defender Easah Suliman due to injury recently, will have to play out of their skin to keep Al-Dawsari and the Saudi Arabian team at bay.