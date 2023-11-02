IMF Lets Pakistan Know All Targets Must Be Implemented As Per Bailout Agreement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to meet all targets under the $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA).

The IMF mission led by Nathon Porter met caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar in an introductory session today. State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials also attended the meeting.

During the introductory session, both parties took stock of the economy since the initiation of the SBA. The lender praised Pakistan’s actions but underlined that Pakistan must strictly adhere to all targets. The finance minister assured the IMF that targets are being met under the loan program and that all conditions have been met thus far.

Notably, Pakistan has implemented a series of stringent measures, including an increase in electricity and gas rates in accordance with the loan agreement. Additionally, efforts to reduce government expenditures and advance the privatization program are reportedly underway, signaling the country’s commitment to meeting the IMF’s conditions.

The FBR has also achieved tax collection that surpassed the set target during the first quarter of the current financial year, something that is seen as a positive indicator of Pakistan’s efforts to meet its fiscal responsibilities under the IMF program.

The IMF mission will be initially presented with a comprehensive report detailing the progress made in implementing the financial targets, shedding light on the current economic landscape of Pakistan. The mission has an itinerary of two weeks during which the first review of the standby arrangement will be conducted.

If the lender is satisfied with Pakistan’s performance during the review, a second tranche of $700 million is expected to be disbursed. The successful outcome of the review will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the country’s economic stability and its ability to secure continued financial support from the crisis lender.