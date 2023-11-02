India Qualify for Semi-Finals Bowling Out Sri Lanka for 55 Runs

India have qualified for the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023, outclassing Sri Lanka and topping the points table.

In a remarkable cricket showdown, India has secured their spot in the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023 with an emphatic victory over Sri Lanka. Setting the stage for their triumph, India exhibited a stellar performance by batting first and accumulating a formidable total of 357 runs within 50 overs, losing 8 wickets in the process.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf Declared As Best Death Bowler in World Cup 2023 by Former Cricketer

In a striking display of dominance, the Sri Lankan side found themselves struggling, managing to amass only 55 runs in less than 20 overs, creating a staggering 302-run difference between the two teams. This resounding win underscores India’s prowess in the tournament and has rightfully earned them a place among the top contenders.

ALSO READ BCCI Announces Fireworks Ban at ICC World Cup Matches in Mumbai and New Delhi

India have now won 7 out of 7 matches they have played, going into the semi-finals with a perfect record and 14 points to their name as they top the points table.