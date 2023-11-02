Peshawar University Relaunches Old Department With No Admission Fee

The Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Studies Department at the University of Peshawar has been re-established with free admissions after a seven-year hiatus.

The department had been closed in 2016 due to low enrollment numbers.

The inauguration of the department was presided over by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

He was joined by prominent religious scholars, including Mufti Ghulamur Rahman, Mufti Shahbuddin Popalzai, and Maulana Mohammad Idrees, as well as the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Mohammad Idrees, and former provincial ministers such as Maulana Amanullah Haqqani and Zahir Shah, among others.

In response to the Vice-Chancellor’s request, the governor not only announced free admissions but also reduced fees by 30 percent for Arabic and Islamic Studies programs.

Dr. Idrees pledged that the department would receive the necessary faculty and resources without delay.

