Here’s The Traffic Plan For Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema

The first phase of the annual Tablighi Ijtema is all set to begin from today until November 5. All the traffic-related preparations have been completed by the city’s traffic police to ensure the seamless movement of vehicles.

Talking about the traffic plan, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroz said that SP headquarters Suhail Fazil, SP Sadr Malik Ikramullah, and SP City division Shehzad Khan will be responsible for overseeing all the arrangements.

He added that hundreds of officials, including 13 DSPs, 203 Traffic inspectors, 110 patrolling officers, and 999 traffic wardens, will be working under the supervision of divisional officers.

According to the CTO, “Ten forklifters will be deployed to deal with wrongly parked vehicles.” The department has established a special control room and a camp office. Furthermore, 07 parking stands have been designated for vehicle transportation and parking. It is important to note vehicles can only be parked at these stands.

Citizens have been urged to get all the information through Rasta FM and Rasta app. As per the traffic plan, participants’ vehicles coming from GT Road Gujranwala will be redirected from Kala Shah Kaku Interchange via Thokar Niaz Baig.

Additionally, those traveling from Okara will reach Raiwind Ijtema via Manga By-Pass/Manga Rohi Nala. Khawas Road and Sundar Road have been designated for emergency vehicles, as per the CTO.

The second phase of the ijtema will commence from November 9 until November 12. Here is the detailed traffic plan: