Health Ministry of Balochistan Launches State Life Health Card Program for Its Citizens

A historic milestone for the residents of Balochistan unfolds today as the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) Health Card Program is officially launched in the province, ensuring healthcare accessibility for all 2.3 Million families.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Chief Minister of Balochistan inaugurated the province’s health card program where Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai, Health Minister of Balochistan and Shoaib Javed Hussain, CEO of State Life Insurance Corporation also graced the event.

Mr. Hussain, CEO of SLIC emphasized the significance of the Balochistan Health Card program, stating: “The implementation of this program signifies a more accessible healthcare landscape for every citizen of Balochistan.

State Life expresses gratitude to the Health Ministry of Balochistan for entrusting us with the responsibility of executing this universal health insurance program, a vital initiative for the well-being of the people of Balochistan.”

Residents are urged to confirm program eligibility by texting their CNIC number to 8500, granting coverage of up to PKR 1,000,000 per family each year. Eligible families can seek treatment at any State Life empanelled hospital by inquiring at the Health Card Counter for doctor or consultant details. For assistance, reach out to State Life’s 24/7 call center at 0800-01001, where a representative will provide support. Enhance your experience by downloading the Balochistan Health Card Mobile application for convenient customer care access.

State Life is unwaveringly committed to a comprehensive mission focused on providing social welfare for the citizens of Pakistan and the broader diaspora. The health card program covers cardiac treatment, dialysis, cancer treatment, emergency care, neurosurgery, maternity in-patient services, renal procedures, cardiac surgeries, radiology, general surgery, and specialized investigations.

With a focus on transparency and efficiency, State Life utilizes modern data tools, including a 3-tier gatekeeping system and a leading e-claim repository in Pakistan, employing a paperless claims system. In the digital era, the corporation facilitates payments to hospitals and employs robust risk controls with business intelligence and artificial intelligence.

State Life’s health insurance, designed for cost-effectiveness, offers comprehensive coverage through a network of over 1,200 hospitals nationwide, providing cashless facilities and immediate attention during critical situations. The paperless claims system ensures timely payments, solidifying State Life’s leadership in healthcare insurance. Prioritizing customer convenience, the corporation continually sets new standards in the healthcare insurance landscape.