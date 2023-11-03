NADRA Opens More Offices at Pakistan Post Outlets

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been offered three additional locations by the Pakistan Post to enhance the number of centers in Karachi. The three new spots include Saddar and Bolton Market post offices.

It will help NADRA to improve service efficiency as well as address the issue of long queues of citizens outside its offices.

The Post Master General Mustafa Kamal has revealed that seven post office centers in Karachi are already providing various services, including renewal of national identity cards, change of address and marital status in collaboration with NADRA.

ALSO READ NADRA Ordered to Issue CNICs to Trans People

He added that more than 1,250 citizens have already availed these services in just a month. Furthermore, the authority has been informed about the possibility of setting up more counters at the seven main post offices across the city.

Mustafa Kamal went on to add that dedicated staff is available to serve the people from 9 am to 4 pm at all the seven post offices in the city.