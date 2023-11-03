Naseem Shah Aids Pakistan’s World Cup Campaign Despite Injury

Mohammad Wasim has shed light on Naseem Shah’s invaluable contribution to Pakistan’s World Cup campaign despite injury, showcasing the unity of the team, on and off the field.

In a heartening display of teamwork and camaraderie, injured Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has played a pivotal role in his team’s ICC World Cup 2023 campaign. Mohammad Wasim Jr, another pace bowler representing Pakistan, recently revealed the extent of Naseem Shah’s influence on their performance during the tournament.

Wasim Jr disclosed that Naseem Shah, who was sidelined due to a shoulder injury, shared invaluable insights and advice, which significantly aided Pakistan in their matches against South Africa and Bangladesh. He stated, “We are definitely missing Naseem Shah. I spoke to Naseem before Pakistan’s match against South Africa as well as Bangladesh. He advised me about how to bowl on these pitches, which helped me. Naseem’s tips were really helpful for me.”

Wasim Jr’s performance in these matches reflects the impact of Naseem’s guidance, as he managed to claim five crucial wickets. Naseem Shah’s dedication to supporting his teammates, even from the sidelines, exemplifies the spirit of unity within the Pakistan cricket team and their determination to succeed in the World Cup.