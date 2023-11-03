PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Faces Accusations of Misconduct from His Own Committee

As the official end of his tenure approaches, Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has faced allegations of “blatant misconduct and unconstitutional actions” from a member of his own management committee.

The administration under Ashraf’s leadership, which has lasted for four months, is set to conclude on November 5, by the week’s end.

There is no guarantee of its conclusion, as reports from the management committee members suggest that concerns and dissatisfaction with Ashraf’s leadership are currently at their highest levels, both within and outside the administration.

Zulfiqar Malik, a member of the management committee, leveled the accusations by sending an email to both Ashraf and the rest of the management committee.

In his email, Zulfiqar Malik has accused Ashraf and the administration of:

Failing its legal, prescribed mandate, which was to manage only the board’s daily affairs and not make long-term decisions

Ignoring directives from the IPC to hold board elections so that the interim set-up finishes, and a chairman is appointed

Failing to provide his degree certificate, which is a prerequisite for becoming a PCB chairman

Allowing his son Chaudhry Khan Mohammad to meddle informally in board matters