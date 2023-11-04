Lahore Zoo Temporarily Closed For Three Months

The Lahore Zoo will remain shut for a period of three months due to renovation and upgrade work.

Last month, caretaker CM Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, green-lit the upgrade of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park.

As part of the upgrade, which will cost around Rs. 5 billion, the Lahore Zoo will introduce new animals such as Panda, Hippopotamus, Rhinoceros, African pigeon, Black Jaguar, Puma, and Chiltan Markhor.

Additionally, over a hundred kinds of aquatic animals will find a new home in the aquariums of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. Along with the international standard cages for the animals, the government also plans to establish an African zone, desert, and salt range in the Safari park.

Moreover, CM Punjab had ordered to install an e-ticketing system in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. It should be noted that during the upgrade of Lahore Zoo, animals will be shifted to Jallo Forest Safari Park and Changa Manga.

The zoo will be closed from November 7 until January 31, 2024.