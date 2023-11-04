World Cup 2023: Pakistan Vs. New Zealand Toss Update and Lineups

The 35th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has just begun as Pakistan is set to face New Zealand in a crucial game today.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, at 10:00 AM Pakistan Time.

Let’s analyze the team compositions to formulate predictions regarding what we can anticipate in this thrilling match.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Fakhar Zaman Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Salman Ali Agha Hasan Ali Mohammad Wasim Jr Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

New Zealand Playing XI:

Devon Conway Kane Williamson (c) Rachin Ravindra Daryl Mitchell Tom Latham (wk) Glenn Phillips James Neesham Mitchell Santner Tim Southee Ish Sodhi Trent Boult

Pakistan has made one change to the playing eleven which performed exceptionally well in the previous game against Bangladesh. Usama Mir has been replaced with Hasan Ali as Pakistan go ahead with a four-pace attack.

ALSO READ PCB Gives Injury Update on Shadab Khan Ahead of Remaining Matches in the World Cup

New Zealand has made two changes for this match. Unfortunately, Matt Henry suffered an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. Isha Sodhi has been brought in his place while captain Kane Williamson has come back into the team instead of Will Young

There are no other significant changes in the batting lineup.

Stay updated with everything related to the World Cup 2023 here!