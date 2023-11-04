PIA Umrah Flights Just Got Cheaper

Despite the ongoing financial crisis, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a Rs.7000 reduction in Umrah ticket prices.

According to a PIA spokesperson, two-way Umrah fare from Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Peshawar, Multan, and Faisalabad to Jeddah has been reduced to Rs. 87,000, including tax.

Furthermore, the Karachi and Quetta to Jeddah two-way ticket now costs Rs. 79,000. The revised prices have come into effect immediately.

“The PIA consistently stands at the forefront in facilitating Umrah pilgrims,” the national flag carrier’s spokesperson told a media outlet. Recently, due to the issues with fuel supply, PIA was forced to cancel hundreds of flights.

According to sources, the state-owned airline has incurred losses exceeding Rs. 6 billion and also refunded around Rs. 50 million to passengers.

However, PIA hopes to completely restore its flight operation by next week. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has reportedly received Rs. 500 million from the airline and now PIA will be conducting its flight operation based on fuel availability.