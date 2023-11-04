Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Launch Date Leaked

Samsung unveiled the Tab Active 4 Pro a little over a year ago, and it appears that its successor may debut in the coming months. An FCC listing for the tablet has emerged, shedding light on certain aspects, although the specific name hasn’t been confirmed.

One notable feature of the new device is that similar to its predecessor, it will have a user-replaceable battery. However, the available image isn’t clear enough to discern specific details about the battery, which carries the model number EB-BX306GBY.

Samsung is set to release two tablets with distinct model numbers: SM-X300 for a Wi-Fi-only version and SM-X306B for the model equipped with 5G connectivity. According to insights from GalaxyClub, the anticipated price point for these tablets is around €800, aligning with the cost of the Tab Active 4 Pro. Moreover, similar to its predecessor, these tablets will come with an included S-Pen.

Galaxy Tab A9

More recently, Samsung has also released its Galaxy A9 series of affordable tablets to the global market. For now, the lineup includes the Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+, both of which have recently reached Korea as well.

The Galaxy Tab A9 boasts an 8.7″ LCD, while its counterpart, the Tab A9+, offers a larger 11″ screen. Notably, these models are lighter than their Tab S9 and Tab S9 FE counterparts and come with smaller battery capacities.

Samsung has equipped the A9 with a 5,100 mAh battery, while its larger sibling, the Tab A9+, features a 7,040 mAh battery. Both models support 15W charging, but it’s important to note that the charger is not included and must be purchased separately.

Both tablets offer two connectivity choices: Wi-Fi only or cellular. The Tab A9 is equipped with LTE, while the Tab A9+ supports 5G connectivity, aligning with previous reports speculating the Helio G99 and Snapdragon 695 chips for these models, but there is no official confirmation from Samsung yet.