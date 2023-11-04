Xiaomi Book 14 Launched With 12th Gen Intel CPU, 120Hz Screen, and 512GB SSD

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Nov 4, 2023

As Xiaomi enthusiasts eagerly await the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series smartphones, the brand has unveiled a new laptop in the international market, known as the Book 14. This 14-inch laptop boasts a high-resolution display and is equipped with 12th Gen Intel processors.

Xiaomi Book 14 sports a 14-inch screen with a 2.8K resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, 300 nits of peak brightness, with a contrast ratio of 1,500:1. Additionally, it covers the entire sRGB color space, making it well-suited for tasks that demand precise color accuracy.

Regarding its configuration, there are two choices available. The high-end variant features an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a spacious 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Alternatively, there is also a more affordable second variant equipped with an Intel Core i3-1220P CPU, Intel UHD Graphics, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 256 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, offering a more budget-friendly alternative.

The laptop boasts a 56 Wh battery, delivering nearly 12 hours of uninterrupted battery life. It offers versatile connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, accommodating a wide array of peripheral devices. Xiaomi Book 14 comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. The brand also states that the laptop weighs approximately 1.37 kg.

At present, there is no information regarding its market availability or pricing. However, given that it has already been listed on the global website, we anticipate that these details will be disclosed in the near future.

Aasil Ahmed

>