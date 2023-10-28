Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro Launched, Replacing MIUI with HyperOS and Brand New Cameras

Xiaomi just launched its latest flagship duo in China dubbed the 14 and 14 Pro. These two are some of the first to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and also bring Xiaomi’s revamped HyperOS instead of the traditional MIUI.

Xiaomi 14 Pro

The Xiaomi 14 Pro departs from the curved edges of its predecessor, opting instead for a flat metal perimeter. The frame boasts a glossy, reflective surface, and there is a symmetrical design, with both glass panels gently tapering towards the edges. Additionally, the camera module rests on a metal bezel adorned with a Parisian hobnail texture.

Distinguishing itself as the larger variant, the Xiaomi 14 Pro has a sizable 6.73-inch 2K 12-bit LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a specification mostly akin to the 13 Pro. However, this panel cranks up the brightness to an impressive 3,000 nits and is shielded by Xiaomi Longjing Glass. Xiaomi also highlights the reduction in bezel thickness surrounding the display.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro boasts the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, fabricated using TSMC’s advanced 4 nm process. This powerful system-on-chip (SoC) can be combined with either 12 GB or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, or a capacious 1 TB utilizing UFS 4.0 technology. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion, however.

Xiaomi has chosen to introduce a new sensor, called the “Light Hunter 900,” along with a custom Leica Summilux lens. This sensor is a 50MP marvel, with a 1/1.31″ size and 1.2 μm pixel dimensions, offering an impressive dynamic range of 13.5 EV. It may be smaller than last year’s sensor, but it’s still 80% brighter according to Xiaomi.

ALSO READ Smartphone Global Market Declines Once Again

The camera setup also includes a 75 mm f/2.0 telephoto lens featuring floating auto-focus elements, seemingly inherited from last year’s Xiaomi 13 Pro. This telephoto lens is capable of close-up photography as close as 10 cm and captures images at 40MP for regular shots and 50 MP for portrait mode. The third lens in this trifecta is a 50 MP f/2.2 14 mm ultrawide camera, which also excels in macro photography, allowing for close-ups as near as 5cm.

Finally, the selfie shooter inside the punch-hole cutout is a 32MP wide-angle camera capable of 4K 60 FPS video recording.

Battery specifications are mostly the same with a 4,880 mAh cell powered with 120W wired charging support as well as 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 14 Pro will be available in China in black, white, or rock-green colors in three memory configurations: €650 for the 12 GB/256 GB model, €710 for the 16 GB/512 GB model, and €780 for the 16 GB/1 TB model.

Xiaomi 14

The regular Xiaomi 14 continues to lead the way as somewhat of a compact flagship. It has mostly the same design as before though there are two distinct finishes now: a glass variant weighing 193 grams and a lighter nano-leather model weighing 188 grams.

The device maintains its 6.36-inch screen size, but it now boasts an improved 1200 x2 670-pixel LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

ALSO READ Xiaomi’s New Folding Phone Could Launch Globally to Rival Samsung

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 is powered by the identical Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering a choice of 8 GB, 12 GB, or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, along with the same storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB utilizing UFS 4.0 technology.

The cameras on Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro may be similar, but there are some subtle changes to talk about. The 50MP primary camera shares the same 1/1.31″ “Light Hunter” sensor with a 1.2 μm pixel size, but it features a fixed-aperture 23 mm f/1.6 lens. The 75 mm floating telephoto lens remains unchanged, but the 50 MP 14 mm ultrawide lens appears to lack autofocus and, consequently, macro capabilities.

The device is equipped with a 4,610 mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 14 is currently available for pre-order in China, with pricing starting at €520 for the 8/256 GB variant, €560 for the 12/256 GB model, €600 for the 16/512 GB option, and €700 for the top-tier 16 GB/1 TB model.

Specifications