Elon Musk Launches ChatGPT Rival Called Grok

Elon Musk’s recently announced AI startup, xAI, has just released its first product called Grok. This is a direct rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT as well as other chatbots focusing on generative AI.

Musk announced his chatbot recently on X and says that it is supposedly “the best there is” in “some elements”. Grok is currently outperforming GPT 3.5 in different academic tests including math and coding.

The chatbot Grok has access to real-time information from X and it is based on a new engine called Grok-1.

ALSO READ United Nations Forms Advisory Body to Keep AI Progress in Check

According to xAI, Grok outperformed all other models in its compute class, including ChatGPT-3.5 and Inflection-1 in a series of evaluations using standard machine-learning benchmarks designed to measure math and reasoning abilities. However, it was only surpassed by models that were trained with a significantly larger amount of training data and compute resources, such as GPT-4.

In addition to the standard machine learning benchmarks, xAI also evaluated Grok, Claude-2, and GPT-4 on the 2023 Hungarian national high school finals in mathematics. Grok and Claude-2 both achieved a C grade with scores of 59% and 55% respectively, while GPT-4 received a B grade with a score of 68%.

Musk also said that Grok is designed to respond with a little bit of sarcasm and humor. It will also “answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

xAI’s Grok system is designed to have a little humor in its responses pic.twitter.com/WqXxlwI6ef — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

According to xAI, Grok is still in its early beta stage but is improving rapidly every week. The company is also working on implementing more safety measures to ensure that Grok is not used maliciously.

Currently, Grok is only available to a limited number of users in the United States and is offered as part of the X Premium Plus subscription for $16 per month.