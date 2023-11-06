Construction of Major Projects in Islamabad Stopped Due to Shortage of Funds

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended work on four more projects due to the scarcity of funds. The capital authority has specified that the commencement of work on tenders depends on the availability of funds.

The lack of funds has led to the suspension of maintenance work on the Srinagar Highway. Additionally, Srinagar Highway’s eastern carriageway and I-8 Interchange to Faizabad Interchange Road’s redesigning project is also facing delay.

It doesn’t end here, CDA’s plans to upgrade the existing U-turns and build new ones on the Srinagar Highway have also been affected. The civic authority has been facing a severe financial crunch for the last few months.

According to details, CDA has halted payments to the contractors as it only has a few months of funds left to pay the salaries of its employees.

Moreover, the incomplete board has also contributed to the troubles of the authority. So far, the auction of the plots has not been approved yet. The newly appointed Member Planning and Member Admin have not commenced their roles as of now.

According to the CDA officials, work on the projects will be initiated as soon as they resolve the funding issues. CDA recently auctioned plots worth Rs.12 billion and the money will be deposited in its accounts once the board grants its approval.