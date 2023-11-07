Babar Azam Takes a Swing at Golf Ahead of Training for Last World Cup Group Match

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, along with a few coaches, took some time off from their demanding ICC World Cup 2023 schedule to relax and enjoy a round of golf at a Kolkata golf course.

According to the details, the Pakistan skipper participated in golf activities alongside head coach Grant Bradburn, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and Andrew Puttick.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Board Asks Mohammad Rizwan to Remove Pro-Palestine Post From Social Media

The Pakistan cricket team will commence their training sessions tomorrow, with the first session scheduled to start at 2 PM local time. This training is in preparation for their upcoming match against England.

As the Men in Green prepare to take on England, Shadab Khan and fast bowler Haris Rauf will both be eligible for consideration for the team selection.

It should be noted that Haris Rauf underwent medical evaluation at a Kolkata-based hospital due to rib pain, while Shadab Khan sustained a concussion injury.

Furthermore, there is encouraging information concerning the progress of Shadab Khan’s recovery. His rehabilitation is advancing positively, and his condition will be assessed further during the training session planned for tomorrow.

ALSO READ PCB Gives Good News Regarding Ihsanullah’s Injury

Pakistan, currently fifth on the points table, must win against England in Kolkata on November 11. They also hope for Sri Lanka to defeat the Black Caps in Bengaluru on November 9 and for Afghanistan to lose at least one of their remaining matches against Australia and South Africa, or both, as they have the same 8 points despite playing one less match.