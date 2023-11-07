International Oil Prices Fall to 2.5-Month Low

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 7, 2023 | 8:45 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

International oil prices hit a 2.5-month low on Tuesday as the impact of the extension in output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia was offset by mixed economic data from China.

Brent crude futures were down $2.11, or 2.5 percent at $83.07 a barrel as of 1428 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $78.77 a barrel, down $2.05 or 2.5 percent. Both Brent crude and US West Texas hit their lowest levels since late August.

ALSO READ

China’s crude oil imports in October posted robust growth both on a month-on-month and year-on-year basis but its exports contracted quicker than expected.

However, there is expectation of reductions by China-based refineries in November and December which could limit oil demand and further push the price declines.

ProPK Staff

lens

Viral Clip of Female UCP Student’s Provocative Dance Stirs Controversy
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show Cause Notice to Faisal Town Phase-II
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>