Possible Redmi K70 Appears at MediaTek’s Launch Event

During the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 launch event, all eyes were drawn to Zeng Xuezhong, the Senior Vice President of Xiaomi Group as he held an enigmatic smartphone piquing the curiosity of many. Speculation is rife that this mysterious device in his hand might just be a part of the Redmi K70 series.

In terms of its design, the rumored Redmi K70 series phone showcases a punch-hole display, featuring a flat screen with minimal bezels, providing a high screen-to-body ratio. The design on the back, however, remains a mystery.

At the MediaTek event, Xuezhong conveyed Xiaomi’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with MediaTek and commemorated the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. Notably, there have been no leaks or indications suggesting the existence of a Redmi K70 phone equipped with this processor.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Phones Can Now Add Extra Storage With Some Magic

Instead, reports say that the Redmi K70 is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while the Redmi K70 Pro is expected to feature the more robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It’s possible that there will be a third model in the series, potentially the Redmi K70e, which will be powered by the MediaTek chip in question.

On the other hand, it is also possible that the Redmi K70e will feature the yet-to-be-announced Dimensity 8300 chip as the Redmi K60e was powered by the Dimensity 8200 SoC. Leaks have claimed that MediaTek is working on the D8300 at the moment.

Notable tipster Digital Chat Station has also mentioned a potential launch date, claiming that the Redmi K70 will be announced later this month. He says that the K70 lineup will be exceptional in terms of design and display quality and will have no competitors for that reason.