Asian Cricket Council Announces Schedule for U-19 Asia Cup

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 8, 2023 | 5:55 pm

The ACC has announced the fixtures for the upcoming ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2023, which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates from December 8 to 17.

According to the details, 8 teams, including Pakistan, will participate in the U-19 Asia Cup. They are set to play their first match on December 8 against Nepal.

The 8 teams have been divided into two groups: Group A, consisting of 4 teams, and Group B, also comprising 4 teams, for the U-19 Asia Cup. Here are the groups:

Group A Group B
Pakistan Sri Lanka
India Bangladesh
Afghanistan UAE
Nepal Japan

It should be noted that Nepal secured the ACC Men’s U-19 Premier Cup championship by defeating the UAE with a 19-run victory in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 24.

In the recent Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan secured the title by defeating their arch-rivals India in the final match held in Colombo.

Meanwhile, the U-19 Pakistan team is set to face their arch-rivals India on December 8, and this highly anticipated match has the attention of fans from both sides.

>