Asian Cricket Council Announces Schedule for U-19 Asia Cup

The ACC has announced the fixtures for the upcoming ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2023, which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates from December 8 to 17.
According to the details, 8 teams, including Pakistan, will participate in the U-19 Asia Cup. They are set to play their first match on December 8 against Nepal.
The 8 teams have been divided into two groups: Group A, consisting of 4 teams, and Group B, also comprising 4 teams, for the U-19 Asia Cup. Here are the groups:
|Group A
|Group B
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Bangladesh
|Afghanistan
|UAE
|Nepal
|Japan
It should be noted that Nepal secured the ACC Men’s U-19 Premier Cup championship by defeating the UAE with a 19-run victory in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 24.
In the recent Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan secured the title by defeating their arch-rivals India in the final match held in Colombo.
Meanwhile, the U-19 Pakistan team is set to face their arch-rivals India on December 8, and this highly anticipated match has the attention of fans from both sides.