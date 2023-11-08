Zaka Ashraf Names People Who Will Decide Babar Azam’s Future as Captain

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, Zaka Ashraf, has spoken about potential uncertainties regarding Babar Azam’s captaincy should the national team’s performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023 fall short of expectations.

During a recent media conference, Zaka Ashraf emphasized that the decision regarding Babar’s captaincy is not entirely within his control.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Takes a Swing at Golf Ahead of Training for Last World Cup Group Match

Zaka Ashraf said, “It is not my decision, there is a full technical committee in which Misbah-ul-Haq and Hafeez are present. We will move forward based on their advice.”

The chairman of the board also conveyed his optimism about Babar’s prospects for success, underscoring the aspiration to witness him achieve greatness for Pakistan.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Loses No.1 Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings After 951 Days

He added, “Babar Azam is a great captain and a very good player. We pray that he succeeds and brings a trophy for Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, The Green Shirts currently hold the fifth position in the ongoing ICC mega-event, having secured four victories and suffered four defeats. Their upcoming match against England on November 11th at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is of paramount importance, as they must emerge victorious.