ICC Names Virat Kohli’s Six on Haris Rauf’s Bowling as ‘Shot of the Century’ [Video]

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan and India had a thrilling and exciting contest in Melbourne last year. Virat Kohli played a heroic innings that led the Indian team to victory in that match.

In that match, Virat Kohli hit 2 great sixes against fast bowler Haris Rauf in the second last over. One of them was a straight drive six, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced as the ‘Shot of the Century.’

Fans haven’t taken the announcement lightly, considering the unbelievable strokeplay that the likes of AB de Villers, Glenn Maxwell and other 360 players have showcased over the years. Some have even termed the ICC social media handles to be biased and run by Indian fans.

The ICC shared a video on a social media platform showcasing Virat Kohli’s remarkable straight drive six on the occasion of his birthday.

During that particular match, Virat Kohli played a pivotal role, scoring an unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls to guide his team to victory.

Pakistan had posted a total of 159-8, with Shan Masood contributing 52 runs and Iftikhar Ahmed adding 51 runs, which set a competitive target.

However, India found themselves in a precarious situation while chasing the target, struggling at 31-4. It was then that Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli formed a crucial partnership, adding 103 runs to revive India’s hopes.

In the final over, with India needing 16 runs from 6 balls, Mohammad Nawaz dismissed Pandya, who had scored 40 runs. However, Virat Kohli remained composed and struck a six off a no-ball by Nawaz. With India needing just 1 run from 1 ball, Ashwin sealed the victory.

This match left the Pakistan team and their fans disheartened, as they were on the brink of defeating India. Despite this loss, Pakistan reached the final of the T20 World Cup in 2022.