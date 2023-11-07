PCB Announces Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Replacement

Tauseef Ahmed has been appointed the temporary Chief Selector for the Pakistan Cricket Team.

In a significant development within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former cricketer Touseef Ahmed has assumed the role of Chief Selector temporarily. This marks his inaugural assignment as the head of the selection committee, a task of great responsibility, as the committee selects the team for the forthcoming tour to Australia.

The newly formed selection committee includes notable members such as Tauseef Ahmed and Wajahatullah Wasti, with senior selectors assigned specific duties. Wajahatullah Wasti, along with Wasim Haider, is part of the National Men’s Selection Committee. At the same time, the Junior Selection Committee consists of Aamer Nazir, Javed Hayat, Mahmood Hamid, Naveed Latif, Salman Ahmed, and Sana Baloch.

The reconstitution of the selection committee took place on October 6th, indicating a fresh and dynamic approach to team selection. The new committee was formed after Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down from the role during the ODI World Cup 2023.