Shaheen Afridi Loses Top Spot in ICC ODI Bowling Ranking

Pakistan’s fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, has lost his top spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, a position he had just claimed last week.

In the latest update from the International Cricket Council (ICC), Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has returned to the top spot, displacing Shaheen from his previous position.

Position Player Team Rating 1 Mohammad Siraj India 694 2 Keshav Maharaj South Africa 662 3 Adam Zampa Australia 661 4 Kuldeep Yadav India 658 5 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 658 6 Josh Hazlewood Australia 655 7 Rashid Khan Afghanistan 654 8 Jasprit Bumrah India 638 9 Trent Boult New Zealand 635 10 Mohammad Shami India 629

Mohammad Siraj has made a remarkable gain of 694 rating points, allowing him to reclaim his top spot. On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi has slipped to the 5th position with 658 rating points.

It’s worth noting that Shaheen Afridi achieved a historic milestone by taking 100 wickets in just 51 ODI matches, surpassing Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

Moreover, Shaheen Afridi has been delivering a solid bowling performance in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, securing 16 wickets for Pakistan in this mega event so far. However, he had an expensive and wicketless performance against New Zealand, which might have jeopardized his top spot.

With Pakistan’s upcoming match against England, Shaheen has an opportunity to showcase his skills and fast bowling abilities, potentially leading Pakistan to a spot in the semi-finals.