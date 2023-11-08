Shaheen Afridi Loses Top Spot in ICC ODI Bowling Ranking

Pakistan’s fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, has lost his top spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, a position he had just claimed last week.
In the latest update from the International Cricket Council (ICC), Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has returned to the top spot, displacing Shaheen from his previous position.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Mohammad Siraj
|India
|694
|2
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|662
|3
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|661
|4
|Kuldeep Yadav
|India
|658
|5
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|658
|6
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|655
|7
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|654
|8
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|638
|9
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|635
|10
|Mohammad Shami
|India
|629
Mohammad Siraj has made a remarkable gain of 694 rating points, allowing him to reclaim his top spot. On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi has slipped to the 5th position with 658 rating points.
It’s worth noting that Shaheen Afridi achieved a historic milestone by taking 100 wickets in just 51 ODI matches, surpassing Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc.
Moreover, Shaheen Afridi has been delivering a solid bowling performance in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, securing 16 wickets for Pakistan in this mega event so far. However, he had an expensive and wicketless performance against New Zealand, which might have jeopardized his top spot.
With Pakistan’s upcoming match against England, Shaheen has an opportunity to showcase his skills and fast bowling abilities, potentially leading Pakistan to a spot in the semi-finals.