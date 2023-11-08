Sindh Finally Introduces Mechanism to Ensure Maximum Attendance of Govt Employees

In response to growing concerns over the frequent absenteeism of employees within provincial departments, the Sindh government has taken a significant step by introducing a biometric attendance system.

The move comes as reports of persistent employee absence raised alarms in the corridors of power.

The issue of tardiness among officers and other government personnel has been a subject of deep concern for the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Sindh.

To address this problem, the Department of Services General Administration has issued directives to all government institutions, mandating the implementation of biometric attendance systems.

As part of this initiative, the government has made the decision to install biometric machines in all government offices across the province. These machines will require employees to register their attendance using their ring finger.

The process of tracking employee entry and exit from government facilities will now be methodically managed through the use of biometric technology, ensuring greater accountability and punctuality.