CDA’s Toilet Commode as a Manhole Cover in Islamabad is Turning Heads

Despite being considered as one of the most beautiful capitals in the world, the lack of attention from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has gradually turned Islamabad into a city grappling with infrastructure and maintenance challenges.

Recently, the picture of a toilet commode being used to replace a missing manhole cover has exposed the incompetence of the civic authority.

The picture is from Islamabad’s Sector I-9 industrial area. Soon after it was posted on social media, netizens slammed the CDA and highlighted the need for the authority to fix such infrastructure lapses and ensure the city’s well-being.

Furthermore, some social media users used humor to call out the federal authority. “Modern problems require modern solutions,” wrote a netizen.

Modern problems require modern solutions :p — obaid ur rahman khan (@obaidkhan94) November 8, 2023

Another social media user sarcastically wrote that the “city’s administration finally listened and installed public toilets.”

The city's administration finally listened and installed public toilets. Kudos! 👏🏽 https://t.co/a5YGnQXOzk — Faizan Khattak (@faizan__ukk) November 8, 2023

Following criticism on social media, CDA finally decided to address the issue. The authority informed that the issue has been resolved and a manhole cover was installed.