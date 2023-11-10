World Cup 2023: Here’s Pakistan Predicted Playing XI Against England

The Pakistan team is gearing up for their last crucial World Cup 2023 fixture against England tomorrow, which will decide whether they will qualify for the semi-final or not based on net run rate.

The Green Shirts won the last game against New Zealand by 21 runs according to the DLS Method as they were chasing a mammoth target of 402 runs.

ALSO READ Virender Sehwag Showcases His ‘Class’ With Another Distasteful Comment On Pakistan Team

The Pakistan team is expected to make one change, with Usama Mir likely to return to the side in place of Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Fakhar Zaman Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Salman Ali Agha Usama Mir M. Wasim Jr. Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali, who replaced Usama Mir in the previous game against New Zealand, is expected to be replaced by Usama Mir in tomorrow’s match.

In the fast bowling department, Mohammad Wasim Jr. performed well with the ball in the last two games. However, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi were quite expensive in the last game against New Zealand. Despite their expensive performance, they are key bowlers, and it is highly likely that they will play, posing a challenging task for the English batters.

Moreover, the batting has looked brilliant for Pakistan in this tournament compared to the bowling department. They are likely to remain unchanged in the batting lineup, with Fakhar playing aggressively as he did in the last match, and skipper Babar Azam, along with Iftikhar Ahmed, can finish the job later on.

It’s important to note that Pakistan needs to win by a significant margin of 287 runs or chase the target within 3-4 overs to qualify for the semi-finals.

On the other side, England is also aiming for two crucial points for the Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan. They must secure a victory in tomorrow’s game to keep their chances alive for qualifying in the Champions Trophy. Currently, they are in the 7th spot with 4 points in the World Cup 2023 points table.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. England Cricket World Cup match will take place at Eden Gardens, starting at 10:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time.