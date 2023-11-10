Is This the Best Catch in Cricket History? [Video]

In cricket history, we have witnessed so many spectacular catches on the field. Sometimes fielders make catches appear effortless, while on some occasions, they take catches in the funniest or most challenging ways.

A viral video on social media depicts a local cricket match where a wicketkeeper takes a catch in an awkward position, and his teammates burst into laughter upon witnessing the unusual feat.

Here is the viral video of the catch:

Here is the viral video of the catch:

A batter played a cover drive shot, and the ball took the outside edge of the bat to the wicketkeeper. When the wicketkeeper tried to catch the ball, the ball unexpectedly went up to his back, and he fell down on his chest. The ball ended up on his back, and he managed to grab it with his hand.

Moreover, all teammates gathered around him, laughing heartily when they witnessed this hilarious scene. They celebrated the wicket with great enthusiasm.

These types of catches haven’t been seen in international cricket. Undoubtedly, catches win matches for the team, but we have seen players put in all their effort to take catches, sometimes on the boundary, which includes difficult ones.

This catch, taken in a local match, is surely one of the best catches in cricket and will be the funniest catch of all time. When someone sees this catch, they will surely burst into laughter. However, the wicketkeeper, who made the catch, surely contributed significantly to his team in a crucial situation.