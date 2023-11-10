Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Virender Sehwag Showcases His ‘Class’ With Another Distasteful Comment On Pakistan Team

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 10, 2023 | 4:23 pm

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took a jab at the Pakistan cricket team after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka, and Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals were almost gone.

Sehwag tweeted an image of ‘BYE BYE PAKISTAN,’ and stated, “Pakistan Zindabhaag! Have a safe flight back home.”

These kinds of statements are never suitable and look ridiculous for cricketers. They should focus on their own job, and it’s disappointing that such pathetic statements appear or are shown on the big screen during a cricket match. These acts promote hatred among players.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green currently hold the fifth position in the 2023 World Cup points table, securing eight points with a net run rate of +0.036. To advance to the semi-final stage, they need to defeat England either by approximately 287 runs while batting first or with about 284 balls to spare if they are chasing the target.

>