KP’s Caretaker Chief Minister Passes Away in Peshawar

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 11, 2023 | 11:44 am

The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has passed away in Peshawar after he was shifted to a private hospital last night.

According to reports, Azam Khan was moved to a private hospital on Friday night due to a deterioration in his health.

The caretaker CM had been suffering from severe stomach infection. However, a heart attack last night further worsened his health.

He was under treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). The funeral prayer will be offered in Charsadda at 3:00 pm today.

It should be noted that Azam was a former bureaucrat and served on various important positions.

Khan was sworn in as the caretaker CM following successful consultation between outgoing chief minister Mahmood Khan and leader of the opposition Akram Khan Durrani.

