Mitchell Starc has urged cricket authorities to reconsider the use of two new balls in ODI cricket, five years after Sachin Tendulkar labeled it a “perfect recipe for disaster.”

Returning to the use of a single ball throughout a 50-over innings, a rule that was in place before the change in October 2011, was mentioned alongside Sachin Tendulkar’s lament in June 2018 on his Twitter handle.

Tendulkar expressed his concerns about how the introduction of two new balls had effectively eliminated reverse swing, which had been a significant weapon for fast bowlers in the death overs during much of his own ODI career.

Starc, who has had a less-than-stellar World Cup performance so far, echoed the cricket legend’s sentiments on Monday (November 13) while discussing the challenges faced by fast bowlers over the past six weeks in India.

Starc said, “I still think it should be one ball not two…The ball stays harder for longer. As we’ve seen here, the grounds are quite small, wickets are flat.”

Starc emphasized that while certain fast bowlers tend to be more effective when the balls scuff up and lose their hardness, others have had to adapt and make significant adjustments throughout the game.

He said, “India have probably been the benchmark through the tournament. Their fast-bowling attack, probably bowling first and second. You have to be a bit cagey about it (bowling in the death).”

He added, “If you’re bowling second sometimes that ball gets softer quicker with the moisture out there with the dew, which can be harder to hit the back end. It can be harder to grip but it can also be harder to bat. So you take some you lose some yeah.”

Despite Starc’s generally below-average performance, he proved himself in a crucial moment during the last over against Jimmy Neesham in Dharamsala, facing New Zealand. This particular over played a significant role in Australia ultimately advancing to the semifinals.

Mitchell Starc emphasizes that he lacks foresight in this matter. A four-year span is considerable. I have consistently asserted that Test cricket holds the utmost significance for me, and I would prioritize it over other formats unless my body dictates otherwise. Therefore, to me, it’s akin to any other semifinal or one-day game representing Australia.