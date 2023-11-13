Football Player Dies on Field Due to Heart Attack [Video]

Ghanaian striker, Raphael Dwamena, collapsed and died on the football pitch when he suffered a heart attack in the 24th minute of a football match between his side KF Egnatia and Partizani in the Albanian Super League (ASL).

Dwamena was a clinical striker who progressed through the ranks of Red Bull Salzburg academy, the same club where Erling Haaland played in his initial days before signing for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Dwamena couldn’t find footing at Salzburg, so he opted for other clubs within Austria. His big break came when he signed for Swiss club FC Zurich. Having spent a good season at Zurich, he signed for Spanish La Liga side Levante.

He represented Ghana in 9 matches in the year 2017-18, scoring 2 goals. He was currently playing in Albania, with a hot streak of 20 goals from 28 matches in 2023.

According to the footage available on social media platforms, Dwamena tried to run but suddenly collapsed on the football field, and then died shortly. It can also be seen in the footage that as soon as he fell, all the players rushed towards him which signals that they were aware of a heart condition he had that had caused him trouble in the previous years.

Viewer discretion is advised

Raphael Dwamena’s final moments in the game today in Albania League. RIP to him pic.twitter.com/5rWgiZMIIc — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 11, 2023

A talent once closely monitored by English Premier League side Brighton faced a tragic death.