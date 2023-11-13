Mobilink Bank Carries the Day at VEON’s Ignite Awards Held in Istanbul

Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, outperformed at VEON’s Ignite Awards held in Istanbul by winning in three of the most highly contested categories, including ‘Double-Digit Growth’, ‘Financial Services’, and ‘Diversity and Inclusion’. The Bank’s recognition at the group level and enviable accomplishments across various categories mirror its steadfast commitment to excellence.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries. As part of its digital operator strategy, VEON is transforming people’s lives by creating opportunities for increased digital inclusion and by driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population.

Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO Mobilink Bank, received the awards on behalf of the institution and delightfully dedicated it to his team for sustaining the Bank’s upward growth trajectory.

“This goes out to my team for its remarkable professionalism, commitment to excellence and penchant for innovation,” shared Ghazanfar Azzam. “Mobilink Bank’s robust financial performance, affordable, and accessible financial services and a strong workplace culture are the outcomes of years of our hard work. Our success is driven by our commitment to excellence in everything we do to make a difference for our customers and communities. We are grateful to VEON for the recognition, more so as it leaves us inspired and firmly committed to more success.”

Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mobilink Bank said: “VEON’s acknowledgement is a testament to our Bank’s financial strength, inclusive workplace culture and efficient service provision to customers across diverse regions. This milestone serves as a catalyst, inspiring us to persist in our unwavering dedication to enhancing customer experience through premium digital financial services and set the bar higher in service delivery and digital innovation, in line with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy.”

Although a massive endorsement, the awards didn’t come as a surprise as the Bank has consistently registered strong performance and set positive benchmarks in the microfinance industry. Its robust digital financial banking system serves millions of customers daily, and its social and financial impact programs have enabled and empowered thousands of unbanked and underbanked, primarily women from the lowest economic tier.

The Bank has a diverse and inclusive workplace guided by the principles of transparency, meritocracy and equal opportunity. At the same time, a strong focus is laid on healthy work-life balance and employee satisfaction, making it an employer of choice in the country.