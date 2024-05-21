West Indian Legend Set to Join Pakistan Team as Mentor for T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively pursuing Sir Vivian Richards to mentor the national team ahead of the T20 World Cup in June. Known for his legendary prowess and strategic acumen, Richards is seen as an invaluable asset who can inspire and elevate the Pakistani squad’s performance on the global stage.

According to reports, Negotiations between the PCB and Richards are currently ongoing. However, securing his services presents a significant challenge due to his existing media commitments during the showpiece event next month.

ALSO READ Imad Wasim Makes Huge Claim Ahead of England Series and T20 World Cup

Richards, who remains a prominent figure in the cricketing world through his commentary and analysis roles, has a packed schedule that could conflict with the mentoring duties.

Following his long-term stint with Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a mentor, the PCB hierarchy has been impressed by his success with the franchise.

Despite this hurdle, the PCB is determined to acquire the services of the West Indies legend before the World Cup considering most of the spell of the mega event will be held in the Caribbean conditions to which the veteran cricketer is more familiar than anyone else.

The PCB’s efforts underscore their commitment to enhancing the team’s preparedness and morale ahead of the tournament as they want to strengthen their coaching staff as well.

A total of 20 qualifying teams have been divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams of every group will make their way to the Super 8s round.

The Super 8s teams will be divided into two groups of four and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup.

The semi-finals of the event will be played on June 26 in Guyana and June 27 in Trinidad, while the T20 World Cup final will take place in Barbados on June 29.