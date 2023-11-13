PCB to Hold Crucial Meetings Upon Mickey Arthur’s Return

The PCB has scheduled a series of meetings with the players, management, and the captain regarding the ODI World Cup and the future of the team. These meetings will begin once Team Director Mickey Arthur arrives in Lahore.

Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is set to initiate a series of pivotal discussions concerning Pakistan’s underwhelming performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup. These crucial deliberations are set to kick off after the anticipated return of Mickey Arthur.

ALSO READ Umar Gul Likely to Become Pakistan’s New Bowling Coach

Scheduled to arrive in Lahore from Dubai between 15th and 16th November, Mickey Arthur’s presence will mark the commencement of a sequence of high-stakes meetings with the management. Among these meetings, the main points of discussion will be the impending Australia series and delving into the team’s lackluster display at the World Cup.

PCB awaits comprehensive reports from key figures including the team director, head coach, manager, and captain. Furthermore, Zaka Ashraf is slated to engage with players within the next one to two days for consultation.

However, Zaka Ashraf’s absence from the PCB headquarters, reportedly due to prior commitments, has slightly delayed the initiation of these talks. The potential alterations or the decision of continuation of the management will be made after the comprehensive analysis of the team’s performance in these meetings.